Hagerstown City Council introduces budget for Fiscal Year 2022

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The 2022 fiscal year (FY2022) is right around the corner, so the Hagerstown City Council introduced its budget proposal for the city on Tuesday.

The total budget for the upcoming year adds up to just over $142 million. This represents a $17 million decrease from the previous fiscal year, which had a total budget of around $159 million.

“The biggest portion of our $142 million is within the general fund, at $48.5 million, and in the enterprise funds within electric at $26.8 million,” said Michelle Hepburn, the city’s financial officer.

Public comments on the budget will be open until May 18, when the budget will be finalized.

FY2022 runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

