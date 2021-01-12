Hagerstown city council discusses what to do with Municipal Stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Since the disbanding of the Hagerstown Suns in November 2020, the city has been faced with the question of what to do with Municipal Stadium.

The city council met for the first time on Tuesday after being out of session for several weeks during the holidays. Many ideas were pitched as to what to do with the stadium, even including demolition. While many members of the council agreed that it is still too early to seriously consider long-term uses for the land, others argued that it’s best not to delay the inevitable.

“This is going to happen in this community, sooner than later,” said Kristin B. Aleshire, Hagerstown city councilmember. “The difficulty with it happening in this community is the cost of land.”

For now, the city is looking into ways to use the space in the meantime and is heavily considering allowing individuals to contract the stadium as long as there is no financial burden on the city.