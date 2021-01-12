Hagerstown city council discusses what to do with Municipal Stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Since the disbanding of the Hagerstown Suns in November 2020, the city has been faced with the question of what to do with Municipal Stadium.
The city council met for the first time on Tuesday after being out of session for several weeks during the holidays. Many ideas were pitched as to what to do with the stadium, even including demolition. While many members of the council agreed that it is still too early to seriously consider long-term uses for the land, others argued that it’s best not to delay the inevitable.
“This is going to happen in this community, sooner than later,” said Kristin B. Aleshire, Hagerstown city councilmember. “The difficulty with it happening in this community is the cost of land.”
For now, the city is looking into ways to use the space in the meantime and is heavily considering allowing individuals to contract the stadium as long as there is no financial burden on the city.
- Detectives investigate domestic-related homicide in Bel Pre area
- Suspect charged with Germantown attempted carjacking after arrest for purse snatching
- Montgomery Parks seeks community ideas for the Wheaton Regional Park master plan
- Fairfax launches online vaccine registration form after a high volume of calls
- Maryland Department of Health launches Operation Courage mental health program for frontline workers
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App