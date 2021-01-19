Hagerstown City Council discusses vaccine updates and delays

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council held its weekly session on Tuesday and brought in a Washington County health officer to give an update on the vaccination effort in the area.

With state and public concerns mounting over the speed of vaccination in Washington County, health official Earl Stoner joined the meeting to explain some of the reasons behind the delays. According to Stoner, even with only senior citizens being eligible to register, Meritus has a vaccine waitlist of about 4,000 people. This in addition to the limited supplies shipped to the area every week seems to be largely to blame for the slow process.

“[There are] about 50,000 doses each week for the entire state. We have been told for the foreseeable future, our allotment is probably going to remain steady at the 13-, 1400 dose range,” said Stoner.

Stoner said Meritus will also be sending around a thousand doses of the vaccine to the Washington County school system within the coming weeks.