Hagerstown City Council approves partial funding for Wheaton Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Tuesday, members of the Hagerstown City Council met to discuss the improvements on Wheaton Park.

During the meeting, they approved some of the funding for the project, more than $30,000 for the new improvements. Some of the improvements include water feature amenities for children, new basketball courts, and a new parking area.

One council member Tiara Burnett said she grew up in that area and has been working on the improvements of the park for many years.

“I think personally improvements to this park will boost the morale of the community which is desperately needed and again people are saying this area is forgotten about and that’s not true. I think improving this park is a reminder that we do care and we do care about the kids in that area,” Burnett said.

There is not a set date for construction.