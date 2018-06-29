Hagerstown city council approves parking increase and funding for urban improvement project Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - There are a lot of changes underway for the downtown Hagerstown area, and some of those changes were confirmed with approvals by city council.

"No one wants to sit in traffic. I don't care if it’s for one minute, so this is going to be a big adjustment for a very long time. But in the end it's going to be magnificent," Shelley McIntire, Hagerstown city councilwoman said.

The council voted to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Maryland Theater to support their expansion.

This funding is all a part of the urban improvement project which is geared towards making the downtown area boom.

"Cities need projects in order to get to that next level, project that is right on the cusp of bringing us to where Hagerstown wants to be," McIntire said.

Another change you'll see in the future, an increase to parking prices for parking decks and street meters in the downtown area. Although McIntire and another council member did not agree, council passed the approval.

“We want more people to come downtown, so increasing the parking rates at this time including construction and trying to get that 'come downtown. There's great stuff down here you know I just don't think that the timing is right that's all,” McIntire said.

The councilwoman also noted that some of the discount programs will be eliminated.

The construction begins on Monday.