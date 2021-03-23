Hagerstown City Council approves of Municipal Baseball Group’s use of former Hagerstown Suns stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council voted unanimously to approve the Municipal Baseball Group’s use of the former Hagerstown Suns stadium.

The agreement will give the Municipal Baseball Group use of the stadium for about six months, from early April to late October. Teams will be able to rent the stadium for short-term use.

In spite of the unanimous vote of approval, not all of the councilmembers were fully on board with allowing the baseball group to use the city’s stadium.

“It is unfair — and maybe this is the most pointed item of opposition — that we are handing over this public amenity space to a private organization,” said Kristin B. Aleshire, Hagerstown councilmember.

Conversely, Councilmember Bob Bruchey said he believes this arrangement is standard and should be of no concern.