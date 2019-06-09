Hagerstown City Council approves funds to upgrade Wheaton Park

Hagerstown City Council has approved over $32,000 to update Wheaton Park to support a basketball league.

The Ruthann Monroe summer basketball league has been running since 1963 and to this day is run by former players. With the funds, residents can expect new courts and hoops. An artist will also come in to paint a mural on the larger court.

The 8-week program is free and gives kids ages eight through 18 the opportunity to be more active. “It has a lot to do with keeping the kids out of trouble it has a lot to do with just having something positive for them, you know players come out of Fredrick, to come play here we had West Virginia kids, Pennsylvania, student athletes, but for the most part it’s a community thing literally all walks of life are out here every Sunday,” said Ebonie W illiams, the commissioner of the league.