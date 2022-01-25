Hagerstown City Council approves funding for restoring historical home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A historic home in Hagerstown is more than 275 years old and is ready for some repairs.

The Johnathan Hager Museum House in City Park is considered one of the oldest houses in Hagerstown.

It survived many wars, including the Civil War, and at one point, it housed Johnathan Hager, the city’s founder. When looking at the house today, you can see gutters hanging off the home and some paint chipping off the porch.

So during the Hagerstown City Council meeting Tuesday night, members voted to fund some repairs.

Emily Conrad is the Recreational Assistant with Parks and Rec, and she explains why it is important to preserve the house.

“It’s a great place for people to learn about history. We have field trip groups from fourth grade to come and learn about local history,” Conrad said.

The council approved several tens of thousands of dollars for restoration funding.