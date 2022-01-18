Hagerstown city council approves $10,000 in funding to house homeless people infected with COVID

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Throughout the pandemic, many of us have been forced at some point to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or infection. But how do you isolate yourself if you don’t have a home to go to?

While COVID cases and hospitalizations in Maryland have dropped in the past week, hospitals are still packed with patients. And when a patient is released, they are not always finished with their quarantine.

On Tuesday, Brooke Grossman of Horizon Goodwill — a not-for-profit that serves the Washington County area — asked the Hagerstown city council for $5,000 to help house homeless individuals who have caught the virus and need to isolate. According to Grossman, Horizon Goodwill took on the cost during the surge around the holidays but can no longer do so.

The council decided not only to meet Grossman’s request but to double it and will provide $10,000. All of the money is intended to go toward the housing mission.

“We’re able to leverage food and some other things through social services and the health department,” said Grossman, chief mission officer for Horizon Goodwill. “Our staff is also — we’re committing our staff time for free, so we’re only asking to pay for the actual placement.”

Grossman said she would ask the Washington County Board of Commissioners for an additional $5,000.

The Hagerstown city council said the funds would be pulled from the money provided by ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act).