Hagerstown church hosts block party

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a block party Sunday afternoon.

It was a free event for the community to participate in. There was food, games, a live band, and even a slip and slide. Church officials say they do events like this to support the local community when it comes to worship. They say having outdoor events helps create a positive environment for the community.



“We believe in trying to make the church accessible to everybody, we believe in taking church outside bring it outside so people can enjoy it and everyone can experience it,” Roger Larsen said, the senior pastor for the church.

Church officials say there are other big events coming up in the fall.