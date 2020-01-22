Hagerstown church helps the homeless with a resting place

New Light Metropolitan Community Church offers the homeless a place to go during the day.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Resting Place is a program created by New Light Metropolitan Community Church to help the homeless population in Hagerstown, Maryland. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the doors of the church are open for people to get food, clothes rest and kindness.

“The blessing for us is just meeting them where they are and see a smile,” said Reverend Deb Coggin pastor of New Light Metropolitan Community Church.

The Resting Place started in 2016 as a box outside of the church to gather food donations. Since then, it’s grown to offer things like books, and toiletries to those who may not otherwise have access to them. the church has even greater hopes for continued expansion.

“What we would like to do is build showers and have a washer and dryer so during the week when they come we can offer them that service,” said Coggin.

Those who have relied on the church say its changed their life physically and mentally.

“I feel warm. I feel loved. I feel accepted,” said Anntione Branch.