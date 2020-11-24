Hagerstown Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — This year Hagerstown’s annual Christmas tree lighting looked a little different.

Due to the coronavirus, organizers have changed some aspects of the event, such as having a large group to count down the lighting of the tree.

The event took place virtually and encouraged all residents to tune in online and take part in the tradition.

Organizers are aware of the challenges the pandemic has brought the community, however, they want to use the tree as a symbol of joy and hope within the city.







Ryan Smetzer, Host of Hagerstown Christmas Tree Lighting stated:

“This is the perfect opportunity tonight to kick off the holiday season. We know things look a little bit different but we can still love on our community and love on each other.”







The tree is located on Hagerstown Square, and residents are encouraged to go see it, but organizers are reminding the public to wear a mask.