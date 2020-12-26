Hagerstown Christmas tree collection begins after New Years

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown will begin collecting Christmas trees on Monday, Jan. 4. This collection will be overseen by the Department of Public Works, and will conclude on Friday, Jan. 8.

Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as regular trash and recycling for each city zone.

To view maps of the city zones as well as collection dates, visit here.

For anyone who needs more information, you can contact the Department of Public Works at 301-739-8577 ext. 178, or email streets@hagerstownmd.org.