Hagerstown celebrates Railroad Heritage Days

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Hagerstown City Parks and Recreation partnered with the Roundhouse Museum for “Railroad Heritage Days” train fanatics gathered at city park over the weekend, to experience “Tommy 202” rides and train displays.

Hagerstown is called “Hub City” because of its location to transportation routes. If you look at Hagerstown on a map, the routes resemble spokes of a wheel. Recreation staff members say one of the best parts about the exhibit is the history behind it.

“The legendary steam locomotive engine 202 which is the last existing locomotive engine of its type, was gifted to this site in 1953 for the children of the community and the children of the community are still enjoying it today,” Emily Conrad said, the recreation assistant.

The park will be open for this event one Saturday a month through August.

