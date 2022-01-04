Hagerstown celebrates Brooke’s House business venture to help local women on path to sobriety

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A special ribbon-cutting in south Hagerstown took place Tuesday for Brooke’s House.

The home for women in recovery has opened a coffee and chocolate retail store to give those in the program a chance to learn entrepreneurial skills and build a successful business. Many area dignitaries were on hand for the ribbon-cutting, all cheering the success for those making the new venture thrive.

“They are learning job training skills and also they’re going to be running this store and the other Brooke House store that is in the works,” said Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller, a fierce advocate for people in recovery programs.

“We set the girls up for long-term success,” said Kevin Simmers with Brooke House. “we are able to give them the tools that they need going forward, once they leave us, to give them purpose and long-term sobriety and success in life.”

The Brooke’s House coffee and chocolate shop in the south Hagerstown shopping plaza opens at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.