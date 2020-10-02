Hagerstown Aviation Museum ready to dedicate new home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown has a strong heritage with the airplane manufacturing industry. and a big celebration of that history is scheduled for Sunday.

The skies of World War II were littered with aircraft manufactured right here in Hagerstown. That history is being preserved on a site at the Hagerstown Regional Airport with a new home for the city’s aviation museum. It is a source of pride for museum President John Seburn.

“We’re actually locating in the old Fairchild flight test hanger everyone — calls it the dome hanger,” says Seburn. “It’s been here since 1943 and the museum is extremely excited to turn this into the permanent home.”

Paul Hauck, who works with Seburn at the museum, is familiar with that legendary era in Hagerston’s history.



“Look at the people that have worked here and what went on here,” says Hauck. “It’s like an icon of Hagerstown.”

This Sunday’s celebration the museum will dedicate its new home, under the roof of a building with deep ties to that glorious past of aviation.



Says Seburn, “we signed a lease for the 1943 Fairchild test hanger and we’re working on this to be the permanent home of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum.