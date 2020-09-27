Hagerstown Aviation Museum “lands” at new permanent location

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum has “landed” at their new permanent location for the first time in 25 years.

The organisation signed their lease on a hangar and museum space on Sunday afternoon in front of a small crowd that even included members who helped build some of the models that are often displayed on the tarmac.

The planes and other artifacts will now reside in the old Fairchild factory buildings, now the New Heights Industrial Park, next to the Hagerstown Regional Airport.

John Seburn, president of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, was very excited to announce the first brick and mortar location of the museum in almost a quarter of a century.

“This is a very momentous day. I mean it’s a long time coming and we’re extremely excited.”

Seburn described that the museum was mobile for many years, bringing items and planes to and from different events.

“For many years, we kept things tucked away in t-hangars and other buildings and warehouses and just bring them out for events. But now with this, once we get it renovated and fixed up for the public to come in, they can, everyone can come here almost any day to see everything we have.”

Seburn highlighted that some of the planes on display might have even been built in the Fairchild factory.

The hangar where some of the planes will reside also has great historical significance. Seburn explained that during World War II, there were metal shortages leading to the hangar being constructed completely out of wood.

Seburn said, “By having that [historic wooden hangar], it pays homage to all the folks who came before us, who worked here, who helped to build the planes that kept our freedom essentially.”

There has not been a date set for the official museum opening, but the board stated that they are excited to start the refurbishment of the hangar and the Fairchild factory buildings.