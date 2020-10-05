Hagerstown Aviation Museum hosts first event at new permanent location

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum preserves and presents the rich aviation history of the city. Now, with their first permanent location in 25 years, the organization is excited for the community to view and possibly ride in some of the historical artifacts.

Daniel Levy lives in Baltimore County but knew that he had to make the drive out to the Aviation Museum in an attempt to try to hop in the cockpit of the historic aircraft.

“You get in, you know, you kinda relive history, literally when you get into it.”

Levy explained that his father instilled a love of planes and cars in him from a young age.

“I’ll be honest with you, I got a little bit emotional. Cause it was such an experience that I can’t believe that I was able to do it. It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time.

Levy was thrilled to take a ride with volunteer pilot, Larry Pederson.

“And you realize this is what pilots used to fly back in the day and you realize you’re in a wooden plane… With no roof. And then, you know, you’re above the ground and you’re looking down and you see everything. It’s a really great experience.”

Larry Pederson was an Army aviator in the Vietnam War and now a volunteer pilot for the Hagerstown Aviation Museum.

“I consider it an honor to fly what we call the cradle of aviation. During world war ii, a lot of the pilots flying during world war ii trained in these airplanes, and I just consider it an honor to work on them and to be able to fly them.”

8-year-old Leah Boyce and her family were originally at the car and plane show to celebrate her 8th birthday and to display their car, but she quickly fell in love with a different car: the Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar.

She explained that she liked looking at the interiors and the buttons inside of the historic planes. She even stated that the Flying Boxcar is cooler than her dad’s sports car.

These restored planes, like the 1943 Fairchild PT-19 WWII Trainer that some attendees flew in, were usually only taken out for special events. Now, with the addition of their new permanent home, the Hagerstown Aviation Museum has the potential to offer this incredible experience to more interesting flyers.

For more information on the Hagerstown Aviation museum, visit their website.