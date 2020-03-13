Hagerstown audiologist warns hearing loss can lead to other health problems

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown audiologist wants people who are hard of hearing to know that hearing loss in senior citizens can lead to dementia, diabetes, depression and heart disease.

That’s the finding of a 2011 Johns Hopkins University study cited by Dr. Betsy Sears with Audiology Services in Hagerstown.

Dr. Sears grew up in Williamsport. She said her father was hearing challenged, so she has a passion for helping those who are also hearing challenged. She cites the Hopkins study to show that 30 million Americans can avoid health risks with hearing loss prevention.

“Untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, anxiety. It can lead to depression. It all makes sense, you know, if you’re not hearing, you don’t want to be around people,” says Dr. Sears. “You avoid those situations.”

Dr. Sears explains that hearing aid technology is so advanced it can synchronize with your mobile phone or Bluetooth. There is even a looping system for patrons at the Maryland Theatre, for example, to hear directly from the stage into their hearing aid.