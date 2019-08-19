Hagerstown attorney joins legal fight against pharmaceutical companies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Attorney Bruce Poole joined the legal fight against several pharmaceutical companies over the national opioid crisis in May, but he recently returned to the board of commissioners with new evidence in his case.

Poole is working with a nationwide group of attorneys to prepare documents to file in the U.S. District Court to make sure opioid manufacturers and distributors are held responsible for the potential damages caused by the drugs.

“Really just how many pills were given out in Washington County it’s pretty alarming to the tune of 55.7 million opioid prescriptions written,” said Hagerstown City Councilwoman Emily Keller. “I think our whole community should be alarmed by that. The whole country really, you know these big drug manufacturers are making millions on millions of dollars and our community was suffering.” Keller did not specify the timeframe of the number of prescriptions written.

Keller continued, saying the opioid crisis won’t end until the country comes together to stop it.