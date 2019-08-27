Hagerstown Attorney continues fight against opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars to the state of Oklahoma for their involvement in the state’s opioid epidemic.

Washington County attorney, Bruce Poole, is just one of several law firms across the country that is also suing Johnson & Johnson for similar allegations.

“Johnson & Johnson is a defendant in our case. Janson is a defendant as well. They’re one of a number of distributors that were involved in bringing pills into the state of Maryland — specifically affecting our communities,” said Poole.

Poole says his law firm is working to prove what the company did and also show what the impact has been in Maryland. He also says the Oklahoma case has helped his fight in Washington County to proceed with even more momentum.

“I think the problem is now, not just that they’ve been found liable, but its one of credibility,” Poole continued. “They’ve said throughout this they had nothing to do with it. We know now from the internal documents produced in Oklahoma, they knew all about it.”

Johnson & Johnson wrote in a statement the company is “confident it has strong grounds to appeal this decision.”

Sabrina strong, a Johnson & Johnson attorney said in a press conference, “Today’s decision reflects a radical departure of more than a century of case law in this state.”

The federal trial is scheduled to start in October in Ohio.