Hagerstown-area house fire displaces family, fire marshal investigates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One family is displaced following a house fire that occurred Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

Shortly after 12:30 p-m, firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Hyacinth Court for a reported house fire. According to the fire marshal, the fire originated from the building’s garage.

Damages are estimated at around $190,000. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire; however, officials report a cat perished in the fire.

A fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire