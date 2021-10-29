Hagerstown American Legion making plans for Veterans Day salute

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As we get ready to turn the page on our calendars, veterans in Hagerstown are making plans for a Veterans Day salute next month.

Hagerstown’s American Legion Post 42 is welcoming the public on November 11 at 11 a.m. to the old courthouse downtown for a ceremony thanking those who have served our country in uniform.

Howard Whittington is post adjutant and will orchestrate a musical tribute to war vets. He notes that with so much political division in the country right now, the post wants our local community to appreciate the freedom service veterans have fought to protect.

“When someone enlists to serve their county they’re above and beyond all that, and we need to pay honor and tribute to all who serve so that we have the freedoms that we have,” said Whittington.

Whittington said that year after year, those who participate and attend the Veterans Day event find it very uplifting.