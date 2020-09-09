Hagerstown air show Saturday reflects on town’s glory days as aircraft manufacturer

John Seburn is president of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum and welcomes visitors to the Saturday air show commemorating the area’s heritage as an aircraft manufacturer.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s long history as a center for aircraft manufacturing will be showcased at an air show this Saturday.

The public is invited to see World War II fighter bombers and actually board such classic aircraft as the Fairchild C-82 and C-119 “flying boxcars.” The Hagerstown Aviation Museum at the Hagerstown airport is hosting the event, a retrospective of aircraft that was built right here in Hagerstown. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated. And to take to the skies on one of the aircraft, a $150 donation is requested.

“Our Fairchild World War II BT-19’s – that we do rides in – and they’re very popular,” says John Seburn, president of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum. “It’s an open cockpit and rides you get to fly over the valley. It was built right here at this airport.”

And Seburn says to bring your appetite, there will be a bar-b-que food truck at the air show, and please remember to wear masks when social distancing may not be possible.