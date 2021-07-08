Hagen apologizes for interfering in traffic stop and Sheriff Jenkins responds

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tension has been brewing in Frederick County between political opposites, Councilmember Kai Hagen and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins after Hagen interfered in a recent traffic stop.

On June 20, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Black male driver for a tag violation. Hagen was driving by with his wife and decided to check in to make sure everyone was safe. Hagen remained in his car on the opposite side of the road.

Hagen has now apologized after receiving mixed reactions from the community about his actions. But Jenkins said he doesn’t see this as a sincere apology but more as an attempt to push the narrative of racism in policing.

“I would like to offer my sincere apology to both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle for pulling up across the road and addressing either of them, however briefly and politely,” wrote Hagen on Facebook.

“In the course of performing their duty, whether its a traffic stop, a crime scene, any type of incident… please do not interfere,” said Jenkins. “It does nothing more than cause problems and be potentially dangerous and that’s how people get hurt.”