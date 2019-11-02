Habitat for Humanity of Washington County starts phase one of their McCleary Hill housing project

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Habitat for Humanity of Washington County partnered with Hagerstown Housing Authority on a new project.

They were given six new building lots for phase one of their McCleary Hill housing project. With 22 acres near West Washington street and Hopewell Road, they will be able to offer families a new home as a replacement for public housing. Habitat officials say the mortgages they offer have no interest and no profit. They make these homes affordable to go along with their mission.

“With the housing authority reaching out to us its a really positive next step for us and the homes will be creating synergy all in one area together so its very fulfilling and its very in line with our mission”, Jenny Fleming said, the executive director for habitat for humanity. Officials say they have a goal of finishing three homes for 2020.