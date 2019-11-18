Habitat for Humanity of Washington County dedicates home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Habitat for Humanity of Washington County gave a local family a surprise they will never forget.

A new home on pope avenue in Hagerstown was dedicated to a family that was living in the Hagerstown Housing Authority for over two years. The ceremony had friends family and supporters of all kinds.

“Its very heartwarming as a new director to see all the hard work that has been put in and invested in this house over several months come to formation, its such a collective effort and seeing the girls is such a driving force to have it come to completion,” Jenny Fleming said, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

Erika Bell and her two daughters were given the home. Erika says it is overwhelming to have her own home. She says she did over 200 hours of volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity on construction sites.

“One hundred of it was construction hours and the other hundred can be done at the restore and any other volunteer through habitat, a lot of it I believe I did just the construction hours,” Bell said.

Erika also says it wasn’t an easy journey to get to where she is now. She held back tears as she described the goal that got her through it all.

“Letting my girls live here, letting my girls play that was my main goal is allowing them to know what it’s like to own their own home,” said Bell. The family will move in before Thanksgiving.