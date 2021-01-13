Gyms prepare for more members to return

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Some people are staying on top of their resolutions by returning back to the gym this year despite the pandemic. Some gyms like Planet Fitness are expecting more gym-goers, but with the increase in people planning to return to the gym, it’s important for staff members to prepare.

According to a national survey from Planet Fitness, in Maryland, gyms are seeing membership sale numbers similar to the beginning of 2019, they are also seeing the return of current and former members who cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Although many people might be excited to head back to the gym, it’s important to take the proper precautions and ensure your gym is following CDC protocols.

Experts say don’t forget your mask. According to the Mayo Clinic, new research has shown that your heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen level and time of exhaustion are not significantly affected by wearing a mask while exercising.

Trainers are reminding the public to always sanitize and if you’re not feeling well, skip the gym to ensure everyone’s safety.