Gyms are reopening in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many people have missed the feeling of entering a gym and receiving a great workout, but being at 5 p.m. Friday, gyms in Maryland opened their doors to the public.

Planet Fitness for example, resumed normal hours and is open at a 50% capacity. Gym goers are encouraged to get back to their workout routines, but there will be some changes to ensure everyone’s well-being.

Staff members are asking anyone planning to attend the gym to download their app so it can work as a touchless check in.

Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable social distancing and members and guests must wear masks when entering or exiting the facility or when interacting with staff.

The COO of PF Growth Partners, LLC, Justin Drummond, said he feels they are taking the right approach to make sure members are coming back to how it used to be, just with new safety measures.

“It’s going back to what the members expect: 24 hours of operation, having the bulk of the equipment available to you, and again keeping that clean and friendly environment that we’ve always been known for,” Drummond said.

Staff members say although the gym might look a little different it will still be filled with healthy motivation.

