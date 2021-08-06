Gymnastics instructor arrested, charged with inappropriate sexual contact with a minor

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged 40-year-old Mark Samuel Yellock, with inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Investigators say an individual came forward in August 2020 and revealed that Yellock, who was her gymnastics coach at the time, engaged her in inappropriate sexual contact in Montgomery County. According to investigators, she was a minor at the time of the event.

Yellock was a gymnastics instructor at Silver Stars Gymnastics and Dynamite Gymnastics, both located in Silver Spring, Md. Both gyms were unaware of the incident and have expressed their full support of the victim and have provided full cooperation to the investigation.

Authorities say Yellock coached at other facilities in the area and outside of Montgomery County, and believe multiple victims may exist.

Anyone who believes that they have information, or believes they are a victim, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police-Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.