Gun stores offering trainings and courses during pandemic

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Gun stores in Maryland have remained open throughout the entire pandemic resulting in an increased sales of firearms and ammunition – and a fair amount of new gun owners.

A local Frederick gun shop and range has continued to teach classes for gun owners and provide licenses for those looking to buy a handgun.

Matt Jones of the Machine Gun Nest says they have modified their training and instruction classes to keep people safe from the virus as well as informed on gun safety.

“So basically the class size got real small,” Jones said. “What we did is space out the tables and it’s one student per table and it’s per side, so it’s really spaced out.”

Long said their range has been closed since March for cleaning, but they are hoping to open it back up when they are confident they can properly space out and sanitize the area to keep their patrons safe.