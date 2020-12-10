Gun sales on the rise in the U.S

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Nationwide, gun sales are on the rise.

According to a study from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, guns are usually sold in seasonal cycles. Historically most guns are sold in winter months, and they increase in presidential election years and or after high-profile mass shootings.

However, the 2020 pandemic spurred a record-setting surge in demand for firearms. Gun sales first spiked in March, when lockdown orders began, and then the figures jumped again in June following nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Like food, and toilet paper, guns have been steadily flowing off the selves and experts say it’s apart of psychological panic buying. When consumers face scarcity, they may experience a sense of urgency to purchase.

“When there’s a crisis, and it’s a crisis that no one knows how to deal with, we then revert to using, in a way a form of emotional coping,” said counselor, Sarah Yung.

Yung says some may feel their independence has been threatened during the pandemic. Some believe the concern for public health may have impeded individual freedoms. During a time of crisis, citizens want to feel connected, secure, and independent. for some Americans, buying guns may help them do so.