Guitar player from KIX gives lessons at the Maryland Institute of Music

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The guitar player from the band KIX, Brian “damage” Forsythe is giving lessons at the Maryland Institute of Music.

The American hard rock band was popular in the ’80s, signing their first record deal in 1981.

Students have been able to benefit from learning KIX songs and other tips the band members have to offer.

Forsythe says he didn’t want to give lessons at first because he is self taught, but then realized how rewarding the experience is and how much he could share with his students.

“I see how it inspires people when I am showing them stuff and when they figure things out and start learning things. It is a cool process,” said Forsythe.

Students at the institute formed their own bands and have been able to use what they have learned in their lessons for that experience.