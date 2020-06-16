Gubernatorial proclamation boosts Hancock’s plans for building tourism

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The Potomac River town of Hancock, Maryland is hoping to capitalize on its strategic location to boost tourism.

On Monday, western Maryland Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany, Washington) presented a proclamation from Governor Larry Hogan to observe an annual trail heritage celebration because of Hancock’s proximity to the Appalachian Trail and C&O Canal towpath, popular with hikers and cyclists. McKay says the designation from the governor will lead to increased tourism and investment in the town.

“We are so close to Pennsylvania and West Virginia,” says McKay “We sometimes get squeezed out and forgotten but not today. Governor Hogan has acknowledged that up to eleven trails can be accessed.”

Town Manager Joe Gilbert says the trails bring lots of tourists through. He’d like them to stop and spend some time in Hancock, with overnight stays, camping, dining — maybe even investing in some real estate, like a trailside condo or cabin with easy access to hiking, fishing, kayaking and canoeing.

“We have visitors the Western Maryland rail trail and the towpath trail and the C&O canal and the Tuscarora trail and many others that come through Hancock,” says Gilbert. “We want those visitors to spend some time in our town.”

Sinclair Hamilton with the Canal Towns Partnership says Hancock’s strategic location is an asset on which he hopes to capitalize.

“We’re 60 miles from Cumberland and 60 miles from Harpers Ferry,” says Hamilton. “And they usually stop here. We have a bike shop. We have great restaurants.”

And with the governor’s proclamation Hancock will celebrate its trails with a special annual festival the first weekend in June, making it a popular destination for visitors for many years to come.

Delegate McKay and Town Manager Gilbert have a lot of projects on the taxiway such as upgrading the water systems infrastructure, a picnic pavilion, a maintenance program for the bike trails and streetscape beautification. Gilbert says some of these projects will begin this summer.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM