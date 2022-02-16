Guaranteed Ride Home program offers free rides to Frederick County residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County residents with limited access to vehicles, are encouraged to utilize the “Guaranteed Ride Home” program.

This program’s regional transpiration service is for commuters who regularly carpool, ride the transit, or walk to work at least twice a week.

Eligible residents should apply for this service by clicking here.

Once the application is approved, the resident will receive a card with a phone number to use, if they find themselves stranded or need to get to an emergency.

Residents can use this free cab ride up to four times per year.

The program is a regional program in Maryland, DC, and Virginia organized and managed by Commuter Connections within the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Frederick County is a member of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.