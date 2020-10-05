Growing food insecurity issues in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is seeing a shortage in food donations from the federal level.

Office of Emergency Management officials say they are noticing troubling changes as USDA usually provides 23 to 26,000 of produce boxes to the county per week. But within the past few weeks, the county has received 3 to 4,000 boxes. Nonprofit company Feeding America found a projected food insecurity rate of 20% in Montgomery County this year. Officials say the pandemic only made things worse as they have seen the dramatic difference.

“We’re going to continue to address this problem but it’s one that was becoming increasingly concerned about given the shift in support that we’ve seen in our external partners,” said Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management.

Their plan is to look into resources to offset the lost for the coming fall and winter months.