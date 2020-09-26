Group holds vigil for hit-and-run victim

ASPEN HILL, Md (WDVM) – A vigil was held in Aspen Hill Saturday morning by a group hoping to raise awareness for pedestrian safety.

On August 11th, 62-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring was injured in a hit-and-run incident near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Bel Pre Road.

Police report Lawrence got out of his truck in the far right lane of westbound Bel Pre Road when he was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene. He died of his injuries three days later.

“We have been calling for the county and state to remove these permissive right turn lanes so that people have to slow down when they turn right,” Action Commitee for Transit Board Member Miriam Schoenbaum said. “So there will be fewer crashes for people not in cars as well as people in cars.”

Pedestrian safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said they want to give an opportunity to memorialize every victim of a car crash in the county.

“There have been some memorials where we’ve had 50 to 100 hundred people or more,” and there’s some where there’s only 5 or 6,” Daphnis said

A member of County Council Member Evan Glass’ office was in attendance to hang a sign commemorating Lawrence’s life.

In a statement, Glass said “we need to step up our efforts to make our streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers — everyone.”

Police are still investigating the death of Robert Lawrence and anyone with information on the August 11 incident is encouraged to contact the local authorities.