LARGO, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday afternoon, leaders from Maryland and Prince George’s County dug their shovels into the soil, marking what will soon become the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center’s Cancer Center.

The event was moved indoors due to the rain.

“Taking a multidisciplinary approach to address incidence of cancer is key and UM Capital will have a significant impact on the community—creating a one-stop destination to provide coordinated care with expertise and compassion,” said Mohan Suntha, president & CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“We will build on the success we have seen at the University of Maryland Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore City, as well as other parts of Maryland, where UMMS hospitals are front and center in providing the highest quality care through the UM Cancer Network,” Suntha continued.

The cancer center will create closer access to patients right in Prince George’s County.

“We went into this current legislative session in Annapolis as a partner with the University of Maryland Medical System to advocate for a cancer center in Prince George’s, so we are proud that we have officially secured this funding,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“For too long, Prince Georgians have often had to leave the County to receive quality cancer care, despite the fact that cancer is the second-leading cause of death for County residents. We want to thank the Governor and the State Legislature for investing in our County and expanding access to health care for Prince Georgians.” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Larry Hogan — who is a cancer survivor — made some remarks. He said that since his cancer journey, he has decided to commit $216 million to cancer research — that includes $67 million to this new cancer center.

State Senator Joanne Benson also mentioned that she is a cancer survivor. She said she’s been hoping and praying for a day like this to come to Prince George’s County.

“To have a cancer center with some of the top experts in the country to come here into Prince George’s County I really cannot express to you all how thankful I am,” she said.

The cancer center will open in Spring 2024.