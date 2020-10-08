Ground broken on major industrial development project for Hagerstown

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Ground was broken Wednesday on more than a million square feet of an industrial site on Wesel Boulevard here.

Fifteen-hundred jobs will be housed in the Hagerstown Logistics Center there, part of the Northpoint Development, a Missouri-based company making an investment in Washington County to the tune $150 million. The groundbreaking drew dignitaries such as Maryland Lieutenant-Governor Boyd Rutherford, State Commerce Secretary Kelley Schultz, and Sixth District Congressman David Trone.

“This was a coordination of all the folks in Washington County, the City of Hagerstown, Annapolis, Governor Hogan, the federal government – everybody coming together,” said Trone.

Design of the site includes protecting more than 17 acres of forest on the property.

