Greencastle Pike at Broadfording Road now open after car crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Update (4:21 p.m.) Greencastle Pike at Broadfoarding Road is open to alternating traffic after a car crash initially caused both lanes to close. Washington County dispatch reports a car crashed into a pole.

Greencastle Pike at Broadfording Road is closed in both directions as of 3:47 p.m. Tuesday due to a crash, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

