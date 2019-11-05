Greencastle Pike at Broadfording Road now open after car crash

Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Update (4:21 p.m.) Greencastle Pike at Broadfoarding Road is open to alternating traffic after a car crash initially caused both lanes to close. Washington County dispatch reports a car crashed into a pole.

Greencastle Pike at Broadfording Road is closed in both directions as of 3:47 p.m. Tuesday due to a crash, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

