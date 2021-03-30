Green Goods: Frederick’s new cannabis dispensary

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Green Goods Frederick is a physician lead medical cannabis dispensary that’s determined to spread awareness and help cannabis patients in Maryland.

Cannabis has been around for centuries, but there is so much stigma attached to the drug. Before the Marijuana Tax Act became law in 1937, cannabis was used as an agent in many prescription drugs and in household remedies. After the war on drugs began, some say cannabis became a tool used to send people to prison.

“The only reason that there is a stigma is because of antiquated legislation which remains very strong and alive today,” said Director of Medical Education, Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt.

Today, there are 40,000 people in prison for low-level cannabis crimes; that is why Geen Goods Frederick is partnering with the Last Prisoner Project on a program called “Roll it up for Justice”. The program works to free people who are currently in prison for simple, non-violent cannabis offenses.

“We’ve really dedicated ourselves to diversity, equity, and inclusion, to really righting the wrongs done by the so-called war on drugs and by paring with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, by having a brand like 1937, it does just that,” Dr. Lehfeldt said.