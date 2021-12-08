Grassroots immigration rights group, CASA, cheers override of Governor Hogan veto on ICE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While the Maryland General Assembly has been consumed with redistricting this week, other vetoes from Governor Larry Hogan have been center stage.

Lawmakers have overridden his veto of a bill that would keep state and local law enforcement from coordinating their work with federal immigration customs enforcement — or “ICE.” At traffic stops, for example, a police officer could not inquire about a motorist’s immigration status. The Motor Vehicle Administration cannot share data with immigration officials.

Republicans say that Democrats are accommodating potential terrorists and that Maryland could become a “sanctuary” state. A grassroots immigration reform group in Maryland — CASA — says Marylanders should be welcoming to those seeking to lead productive lives here.

“It is astounding that after immigrants have paid millions of dollars in taxes. It is astounding that after immigrants have just contributed in every possible way to every facet of our society in Maryland that Governor Hogan has decided to veto these bills,” said Cathryn Paul with CASA.

Paul says the veto override builds on the 2012 success of the “DREAM” Act, which provides in-state tuition grants to undocumented immigrants.