Grant awarded to local historical societies and county to survey African-American cultural resources in northern Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several local organizations recently received a $50,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust to highlight African American contributions.

The Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting, the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society Inc. and the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society of Frederick County will be receiving this grant.

The project, called “Recovering Identity: Northern Frederick County Cultural Resource Survey,” was created to directly address the fact that African American contributions to the development of the county were left out of narratives. The grant will support a project to identify and record existing structures associated with African Americans in northern Frederick County.

The project began with a virtual forum to engage the community and also leave room for residents to contribute to the project.

Amanda Whitmore, historic preservation planner for Frederick County, said, “Sometimes information is in people’s memories and stories, and so we want to inform the community not only of this project, and what we are seeking to do, but we also want to get information from them of their memories and stories of African Americans.”

This is only the first phase — they will be seeking additional grant funding to look into the eastern portion of the county next. This project will be completed in the spring of next year.