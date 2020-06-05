Graduation Parade in Frederick for High School and College Graduates

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday the City of Frederick, graduates from local high schools and colleges came together to celebrate their 2020 graduation.

Colleges and universities like Towson, Stevenson, Geneva, and Liberty college along with high schools such as Walkersville and Urbana all came out for a parade to share their success with family and friends.

Now the event was planed by Karen Wolcott all to provide a ceremony for the graduates. The Dean of Montgomery College was a special guest and he provided a few words and hopes for all graduates that were attending the event.