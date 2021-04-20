Graduation guidelines to be set in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As graduation season is right around the corner, Montgomery County officials are setting guidelines for in-person graduations.

The county council voted on indoor and outdoor capacity limits to 50% of capacity for outdoor venues and 25% of 250 people. Guidelines will include family and friends will be seated and spread out at least six feet apart. There will be rules that will limit the number of people on the stage to 10.

The vote is to ensure safety and to keep the number of positive Covid-19 cases down. The vote for regulation and guidance for safe graduation ceremonies will take effect next month.

As far as end of year activities, proms are not being held but a student unity day instead.