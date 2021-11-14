Graceham Volunteer Fire Company host Veterans Day weekend turkey shoot

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Graceham Volunteer Fire Company hosted a turkey shoot in honor of Veterans Day weekend.

The shoot raised money for the fire company while allowing people to have gun matches, but also honored veterans. the fire company holds fundraisers throughout the year.

“We have a Memorial Day shoot in the spring, as well, for those who has served and gave their lives for our country and for our freedom. We are volunteers and we serve the community, but they serve and many of them make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Brian Boller, apart of the fundraising committee for the Graceham Fire Volunteer Company.

The money made from the fundraiser will go directly to the fire company.