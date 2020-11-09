Grace Academy closes temporarily, multiple COVID-19 cases reported

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Grace Academy, a private K-12 school in Hagerstown, announced yesterday that it will close physical classes effective immediately due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Sunday afternoon, school officials informed parents and staff in an email that there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in at least four different classes over the last week. The school administration announced that it would close from November 9 until December 1 and move to online instruction.

In the email, school officials said that they met both criteria by the Washington County Health Department and the State of Maryland for a facility to close down. 5% of a monitored population in the school tested positive, and at least three sub-populations in the school tested positive.

The school was open for in-person instruction when the school year began in August, unlike public schools in Washington County.

“..the administration team and Board of Directors has decided that closing the school was a necessary precautionary measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school,” the email said.

Grace Academy’s athletic practices and activities are also cancelled until December 1.