Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services presented the 2020 Governor’s Victim Assistance Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and The Maryland State Board of Victim Services presented the 2020 governor’s assistance awards.

The awards were presented to individuals and organizations who are dedicated to helping victims of crime work through trauma and rebuild their lives.

The Governor`s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services continues to build upon its comprehensive, three-pronged crime reduction strategy.

This approach includes strategies for building support mechanisms for victims of crime, reducing adverse childhood experiences, and enforcing efforts that target violent criminal organizations.