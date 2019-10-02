Governor Thomas Johnson High School forfeits football season

“Kind of speechless, kind of don't know what to do."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Governor Thomas Johnson’s stadium was once filled to the brim with cheering fans. However, this football season, fans will see empty bleachers under Friday night lights.

“It hurts too, we all love the sport, we want to be out on the field playing on Friday but we can’t, it’s pretty shocking to all of us,” said TJ Quarterback Adam Cox. “Kind of speechless, kind of don’t know what to do.”

The high school announced on Tuesday that the varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of their seasonal games due to not having enough players. Students, parents and the rest of the patriot nation say losing the football team is impacting the community now more than ever.

“It’s not just a football issue, it’s a community issue,” said TJ Athletic Director Mike Chavez. “Our band members can’t perform, our cheerleaders can’t cheer, our student body can’t come to the games to support their friends, our alumni can’t come back to watch those games, our community can’t come out to support us, it’s a bigger issue.”

However, there’s a game plan. Chavez says parents and staff are immediately starting a youth program to ensure players will never have to turn in their jerseys again in the midst of their senior season.

“Our goal is to get that going this fall as soon as we can because we know that to build a strong foundation in the future, we got to start from the ground up and it starts with the younger kids to get them to play organized football as soon as possible,” said Chavez.

Even though the season was cut short, players said that the team is hopeful for big changes next season.

“We want to make TJ better again, so why don’t we be the solution instead of adding to the problem,” said TJ Football Player Ben Pearch.

Chavez encourages parents and players who want to be involved in the youth program to contact him for more information.