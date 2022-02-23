HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following a major state park announcement at Greenbrier State Park, Governor Larry Hogan is continuing his tour of western Maryland in Hagerstown.

Governor Hogan, along with local government officials, such as the Mayor of Hagerstown, Washington County commissioners, and delegates, joined the governor on a tour of downtown Hagerstown visiting local businesses.

He complimented the city on the amount of progress and economic recovery that has happened during his administration.

“We’re very excited about the stadium, the theater, and to see the revitalization of downtown. I think this is a perfect example of a great partnership between the local government, the business community, and the state trying to provide some impetus and I think you have set an example for other communities all across the state. I don’t think anybody’s had more success and accomplished more during our administration than the city of Hagerstown,” said Governor Hogan.

Governor Hogan made other stops including visiting Meritus Health and the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County.